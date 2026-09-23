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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skipper rises after bagging transmission projects worth Rs 797 crore

Skipper rises after bagging transmission projects worth Rs 797 crore

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Skipper advanced 2.45% to Rs 575.25 after the company announced that it has secured fresh new order of Rs 797 crore for domestic & international power transmission & distribution (T&D) projects.

The company has received export orders for the supply of transmission towers and monopoles for power T&D projects in Australia.

It has also secured a domestic 765 Kv transmission line project from a reputed domestic developer.

Sharan Bansal, director of Skipper, said: "The receipt of new orders aggregating to Rs 797 crore across both domestic and international markets further strengthens our presence in higher-voltage transmission infrastructure and reinforce our focus on technically complex T&D projects.

 

We are particularly encouraged by the growing traction in our international business, with developed markets such as Australia gaining momentum.

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Our expanding presence in these markets, supported by our capabilities across high voltage transmission structures and solutions, provides an opportunity to participate in larger and more technically demanding projects."

Skipper is among the worlds leading manufacturers of power transmission and distribution structures. The company is a key EPC player in 765 kV transmission lines and substations and also has a strong presence in telecom, railway structures, and polymer pipes and fittings.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 25.52% to Rs 56.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 from Rs 45.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Sales increased 4.46% to Rs 1,309.83 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,253.86 crore in Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST