Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 60.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt reported to Rs 60.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 191.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 4743.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4556.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4743.834556.23-4.49-3.08514.78-52.10268.27-252.1460.51-191.64

