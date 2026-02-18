Sensex, Nifty trade near flat line; metal shares rally

The key equity indices traded with minor losses in the early afternoon trade. Investors tracked crude oil prices, movements in silver and gold and global cues. Nifty traded near 25,700 level. Metals shares shine after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:25 PM ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 65.36 points or 0.06% to 83,398.16. The Nifty 50 index declined 16.85 points or 0.07% to 25,707.15.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.12% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.33%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,101 shares rose and 1,865 shares fell. A total of 185 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.17% to 12.27. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 25,729, at a premium of 21.85 points as compared with the spot at 25,707.15.

The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 1.40 crore contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 1.20 crore contracts was seen at the 25,700 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.30% to 11,982. The index declined 1.06% in the past consecutive trading session.

Hindustan Copper (up 3.35%), Jindal Stainless (up 3.32%), Tata Steel (up 3.05%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 2.32%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.53%), Jindal Steel (up 1.27%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.05%), Vedanta (up 1.04%), JSW Steel (up 0.92%) and Hindalco Industries (up 0.75%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Trishakti Industries rose 0.13%. The company announced that it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 42 lakh from Larsen and Toubro. The contract is for hiring of machines with manpower and is to be executed immediately, with a duration of five months. The broad commercial consideration for the contract stands at Rs 42 lakh.

Dilip Buildcon rose 3.16% after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a major infrastructure project in Gujarat. The tender, floated by the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, is valued at Rs 702 crore.

The project involves the construction of a flood protection embankment on the Narmada River in the Bharuch District. Executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, the project is scheduled for completion within a 24-month timeframe.

Bharti Airtel rose 0.21%. The company announced that its subsidiary, Airtel Money, has received a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Type II Non-Deposit Accepting Non-Banking Financial Company [Type II-NBFC-ND (ICC)].

