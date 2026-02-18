Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trade near flat line; metal shares rally

Sensex, Nifty trade near flat line; metal shares rally

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with minor losses in the early afternoon trade. Investors tracked crude oil prices, movements in silver and gold and global cues. Nifty traded near 25,700 level. Metals shares shine after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:25 PM ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 65.36 points or 0.06% to 83,398.16. The Nifty 50 index declined 16.85 points or 0.07% to 25,707.15.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.12% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.33%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,101 shares rose and 1,865 shares fell. A total of 185 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.17% to 12.27. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 25,729, at a premium of 21.85 points as compared with the spot at 25,707.15.

Also Read

Cohance Lifesciences share price today, February 18, 2026

Cohance Lifesciences shares gain 11% after 7 million shares change hands

WTI may hit $57 on US-Iran deal; escalation to spark 15% rally: Analyst

WTI may hit $57 on US-Iran deal; escalation to spark 15% rally: Analyst

South Africa vs UAE

South Africa vs UAE LIVE, T20 WC 2026: UAE set 123-run target for South Africa to win

SA captain Aiden Markram

South Africa vs UAE live streaming: When and where to watch T20 WC match

Where to invest in markets now?

PSBs, defence, pharma, capital goods: Analysts pick sectors to invest in

The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 1.40 crore contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 1.20 crore contracts was seen at the 25,700 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.30% to 11,982. The index declined 1.06% in the past consecutive trading session.

Hindustan Copper (up 3.35%), Jindal Stainless (up 3.32%), Tata Steel (up 3.05%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 2.32%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.53%), Jindal Steel (up 1.27%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.05%), Vedanta (up 1.04%), JSW Steel (up 0.92%) and Hindalco Industries (up 0.75%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Trishakti Industries rose 0.13%. The company announced that it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 42 lakh from Larsen and Toubro. The contract is for hiring of machines with manpower and is to be executed immediately, with a duration of five months. The broad commercial consideration for the contract stands at Rs 42 lakh.

Dilip Buildcon rose 3.16% after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a major infrastructure project in Gujarat. The tender, floated by the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, is valued at Rs 702 crore.

The project involves the construction of a flood protection embankment on the Narmada River in the Bharuch District. Executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, the project is scheduled for completion within a 24-month timeframe.

Bharti Airtel rose 0.21%. The company announced that its subsidiary, Airtel Money, has received a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Type II Non-Deposit Accepting Non-Banking Financial Company [Type II-NBFC-ND (ICC)].

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Jana Small Finance Bank at 'A' with 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Jana Small Finance Bank at 'A' with 'stable' outlook

Aurionpro Solutions surges after securing major data centre project from leading global developer

Aurionpro Solutions surges after securing major data centre project from leading global developer

NDL Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NDL Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dilip Buildcon gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 702 crore project in Gujarat

Dilip Buildcon gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 702 crore project in Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch