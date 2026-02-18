Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Mech Projects secures thermal power projects worth Rs 1005 cr

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

From Adani Power

Power Mech Projects has secured large scale orders aggregating to Rs 1005 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) and Mahan Energen (subsidiaries of Adani Power). The scope of work includes onsite services for erection, testing, commissioning and manpower assistance for performance guarantee test of steam generator (SG) (package A) and steam turbine generator (STG) (package B) for Unit 1 and 2 of 2x800 MW Mirzapur Phase-I Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project and for Unit 1 and 2 of 2x800 MW Mahan Phase III Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

