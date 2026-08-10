Sky Gold and Diamonds surges after reporting robust Q1 performance

Sky Gold and diamonds rallied 7.72% to Rs 772.25 after after the company reported a sharp improvement in profitability for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 136.94% to Rs 103.28 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 43.59 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 77.93% YoY to Rs 2,012.79 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 128.98% YoY to Rs 134.8 crore in Q1 FY27.

EBITDA stood at Rs 156.7 crore in Q1 FY27, registering the growth of 119.6% compared with Rs 71.4 crore posted in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin improved 148 bps to 7.8% in Q1 FY27 as against 6.3% in Q1 FY26.

The company said that it is expanding its presence in lightweight and fine jewellery and diamond studded jewellery, to support a richer product mix and margin expansion. Meanwhile, increased adoption of the advance-gold model is helping improve working-capital efficiency and optimise capital deployment across the business.

Mangesh Chauhan, managing director, Sky Gold and Diamonds, said: The jewellery industry is moving towards organised players, design-led consumption and more capital-efficient growth. Sky Gold is well positioned to benefit from this shift, supported by strong retailer partnerships, manufacturing agility and an expanding product portfolio. Q1FY27 has been a strong start to the year, with robust growth and sustained margin improvement reflecting disciplined execution and achieving operating efficiency for scale.

Our asset-light manufacturing model, the growing contribution of the advance-gold business and shorter export receivable cycles are improving capital efficiency, supporting cash generation, leading to us achieving Positive Operating Cash Flow for the business.

Exports are becoming an increasingly important part of our growth strategy. The response we have received from customers in the UK and Europe gives us confidence that Sky Gold can build a meaningful international business over the coming years.

As we progress towards our FY27 revenue of more than Rs 8,100 crore, our focus remains on balancing sales growth, profitability growth and cash flow generation. This disciplined and balanced approach will enable us to strengthen our financial position and further reinforce our presence in the organised jewellery manufacturing industry.

Sky Gold and Diamonds is a B2B jewellery manufacturers, specialising in lightweight, design-led and studded jewellery.

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