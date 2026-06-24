India Meteorological Department or IMD has stated in a latest update yesterday that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), remaining parts of Telangana & Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar. Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of Gujarat, some more parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days; remaining parts of Jharkhand & Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh during subsequent 3-4 days. It noted that heavy to Very heavy rainfall (7-20cm) is likely along the west coast, over northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the week. However, heat wave conditions likely over East Uttar Pradesh during next 4-5 days and over Vidarbha, southeast Madhya Pradesh & Bihar during next 2-3 days.

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