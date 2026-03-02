Monday, March 02, 2026 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Mobilise App Lab logs in with a glitchy start

NSE SME Mobilise App Lab logs in with a glitchy start

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Mobilise App Lab traded at Rs 67.30 on the NSE, a discount of 15.88% compared with the issue price of Rs 80.

The scrip was listed at Rs 64.10, a discount of 19.88% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 67.30 and a low of Rs 61.25. About 5.33 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Mobilise App Lab's IPO was subscribed 20.06 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2026 and it closed on 25 February 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 75 to Rs 80 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 25,12,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding requirement in product development through talent hiring for the company, funding requirement toward business development and marketing activities aimed at driving the organizations expansion across domestic markets, funding towards the infrastructure of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Mobilise App Lab on 20 February 2026, raised Rs 5.70 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.13 lakh shares at Rs 80 per share to 3 anchor investors.

Mobilise App Lab is an Indian SaaS-based IT solutions company founded in 2013 that provides digital platforms to streamline enterprise operations. It initially launched EDUPro ERP to help educational institutions manage admissions, attendance, fees, exams and academics. Later, it developed OpsSuite ERP, a computerized maintenance management system that enables businesses to manage assets, work orders, inventory, preventive maintenance and supplier operations. The platform is deployed across multiple Indian states and serves industries such as healthcare, food and beverages and facility management. The company had a total of 95 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 13.24 crore and net profit of Rs 4.01 crore for the period ended 31 December 2025.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

