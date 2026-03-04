Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Adani Ports, Natco Pharma, Gland Pharma, Allied Blenders, JSW Cement

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Sammaan Capital are banned from F&O trading on Wednesday 04 March 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Oil sensitive stocks will continue to remain as tensions in West Asia persist.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled 42.5 MT in February 2026, registering the growth of 16% YoY. Logistics rail volume stood at 52,101 TEUs in February 2026, up 3% YoY.

Natco Pharma along with its partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc announces launch of Pomalidomide Capsules. The said drug is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies

 

Gland Pharmas chief executive officer(CEO), Shyamakant Giri, has resigned from the position with effect from 30 April 2026.

Juniper Hotels has received letter of award (LoA) from Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to develop 5 star hotel property on licensed land parcel in Dwarka, New Delhi

Allied Blenders and Distillers' board approved to acquire upto 50% stake in Kion Blenders Industries for total consideration of Rs 45 crore.

JSW Cement has been declared as the preferred bidder for the mining lease of the Sikilangso Limestone Block (Part A & Part B) located in Umrangso, Dima Hasao District, Assam.

GIFT Nifty indicates deep red opening for equities; Middle East war continues to escalate

Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate Inhalation Aerosol USP, 44 mcg

Godrej Properties acquires land in Gurugram for residential project

Godrej Properties wins bid for prime land parcel along EM Bypass, Kolkata

Newgen Software Tech arm secures $1.49 million deal with Caribbean based insurance company

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

