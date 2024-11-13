Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 3.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 221.89% to Rs 5.44 croreNet profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 3.88% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 221.89% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.441.69 222 OPM %21.3278.11 -PBDT1.441.40 3 PBT1.431.39 3 NP1.071.03 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content