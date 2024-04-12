Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Slides 5%

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd has added 14.83% over last one month compared to 5.15% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 2.83% rise in the SENSEX

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 409.55. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.63% to quote at 35473.77. The index is up 5.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NGL Fine Chem Ltd decreased 3.56% and Suven Life Sciences Ltd lost 2.4% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 55.66 % over last one year compared to the 23.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd has added 14.83% over last one month compared to 5.15% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 2.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 451 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17043 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 474 on 09 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 178.1 on 26 May 2023.

