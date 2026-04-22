Supriya Lifescience jumps as USFDA issues EIR for Maharashtra unit

Supriya Lifesciences rallied 4.10% to Rs 645.90 after the company's manufacturing facility located at Lote, Parshuram Industrial Area, Maharashtra, received establishment inspection report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The USFDA had conducted an inspection of the facility from 2 February 2026 to 6 February 2026. Following the inspection, the regulator issued a Form 483 with one minor observation and classifed the facility under voluntary action indicated status, which the company said has been adequately addressed.

The company said that it remains committed to maintaining full compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) requirements across all its manufacturing facilities.

Supriya Lifesciences is primarily engaged in manufacturing of bulk drugs and pharmaceutical chemicals.The companys primary focus is to build intermediaries and API for innovators and generic firms. It also exclusively collaborates with partners in the capacity of CMOs.

The companys standalone net profit increased 6.18% to Rs 49.67 crore on 11.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 206.44 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY25.