TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.70% to Rs 124.76 croreNet profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 11.50% to Rs 34.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 124.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.42% to Rs 117.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 449.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 407.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales124.76115.84 8 449.68407.99 10 OPM %26.6335.30 -30.9131.63 - PBDT37.4238.42 -3 141.79119.00 19 PBT34.1135.10 -3 128.59105.05 22 NP34.8031.21 12 117.1992.70 26
