Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tarmat consolidated net profit declines 97.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales decline 29.42% to Rs 22.70 crore
Net profit of Tarmat declined 97.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 29.42% to Rs 22.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 32.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales22.7032.16 -29 OPM %1.72-3.73 -PBDT0.302.44 -88 PBT0.092.15 -96 NP0.124.64 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hampton Sky Realty consolidated net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2023 quarter

India Cements consolidated net profit declines 99.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Deepak Fertilizers &amp; Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 2.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Indian Rupee supported in volatile trades

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 101.30 times

Shree Krishna Paper Mills &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit declines 39.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Shentracon Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon