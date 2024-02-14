Tarmat consolidated net profit declines 97.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 29.42% to Rs 22.70 croreNet profit of Tarmat declined 97.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 29.42% to Rs 22.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 32.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales22.7032.16 -29 OPM %1.72-3.73 -PBDT0.302.44 -88 PBT0.092.15 -96 NP0.124.64 -97
