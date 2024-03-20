Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
IIFL Finance Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2024.
IIFL Finance Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Tata Chemicals Ltd tumbled 7.26% to Rs 1039.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.18 lakh shares in the past one month.
IIFL Finance Ltd lost 6.27% to Rs 337. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
Elgi Equipments Ltd crashed 4.84% to Rs 598.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8185 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19779 shares in the past one month.
Indo Count Industries Ltd dropped 4.07% to Rs 309.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd corrected 3.69% to Rs 77.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IIFL Management Services to sell its AIF biz to IIFL Securities Alternate Asset Management

Volumes spurt at IIFL Finance Ltd counter

IIFL Finance announces Fairfax India agrees to invest $200 million

IIFL Finance tanks after RBI restricts gold loan operations

Himadri Specialty to acquire 40% stake in Invati Creations

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Benchmarks trade higher; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Volumes spurt at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Pound Lingers At Two-Week Low As UK Inflation Cools Further; FOMC Eyed

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon