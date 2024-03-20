Tata Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IIFL Finance Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2024.

Tata Chemicals Ltd tumbled 7.26% to Rs 1039.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Finance Ltd lost 6.27% to Rs 337. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd crashed 4.84% to Rs 598.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8185 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19779 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd dropped 4.07% to Rs 309.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd corrected 3.69% to Rs 77.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

