Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd and Bajaj Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd crashed 5.10% to Rs 8390.1 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 64104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26005 shares in the past one month.

 

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd lost 5.03% to Rs 1443.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8663 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd tumbled 4.61% to Rs 497. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74734 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83592 shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd slipped 4.33% to Rs 1091.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10615 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5750 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd dropped 4.26% to Rs 566.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

