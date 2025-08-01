Friday, August 01, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors slips as total sales slide 4% YoY in July 2025

Tata Motors slips as total sales slide 4% YoY in July 2025

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Tata Motors declined 2.17% to Rs 651.60 after the company's total sales dropped 3.98% to 69,131 units in July 2025 compared with 71,996 units in July 2024.

Domestic sales fell 6% to 65,953 units in July 2025 as against 70,161 units sold in July 2024.

Total commercial vehicle sales jumped 7% to 28,956 units in July 2025 from 27,042 units reported in the same period last year.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,387 units, up 10.86% compared with 11,174 units in July 2024.

Total MH&ICV sales for domestic & international business in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,669 units, up 15% compared to 11,886 units in July 2024.

 

Total passenger vehicle (including EV) sales fell 11% to 40,175 units in July 2025, compared with 44,954 units sold in July 2024.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 49.6% to Rs 8,470 crore on a 0.5% rise in net sales to Rs 118,927 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Swiggy slides after Q1 net loss widens to Rs 1,197 cr

RPSG Ventures consolidated net profit declines 18.46% in the June 2025 quarter

UPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 13.69% in the June 2025 quarter

P R Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

