Tata Power's arm inks PPA with Tata Power Mumbai Distribution for 80 MW FDRE project

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Tata Power Company has announced that its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Mumbai Distribution for an 80 MW Firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project.

The innovative project will integrate advanced solar, wind, and battery storage systems to ensure reliable energy dispatch during peak demand periods, enhancing grid stability and supporting the growing energy requirements of Mumbai.

Scheduled for completion within 24 months, the project is expected to generate approximately 315 million units (MUs) of electricity annually, mitigating over 0.25 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year. A key feature of the project is the commitment to a 4-hour peak power supply window, ensuring at least 90% availability during peak demand hours.

 

With an estimated capital expenditure (CAPEX) of around Rs 1,200 crore, the project will also help Tata Power Mumbai Distribution meet its Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), as mandated by the State Regulatory Commission.

Once operational, the clean energy generated from the project will be integrated into Tata Powers Mumbai distribution network, supplying reliable, low-emission electricity to over 8 lakh residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

The company stated that this collaboration reinforces TPRELs position as a trusted leader in Indias renewable energy sector. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and innovation, TPREL continues to advance Indias mission of building a greener and more resilient energy future.

With this addition, TPRELs total renewable utility capacity now stands at 11.3 GW, which includes 9.4 GW under PPAs. Of this, 5.7 GW is under various stages of implementation, and 5.6 GW is operationalcomprising 4.6 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind energy. The companys solar EPC portfolio also exceeds 15.7 GWp of ground-mounted utility-scale projects and over 3 GW of rooftop and distributed systems. TPREL aims to provide energy access to millions of people across the country via its integrated green energy solutions.

Tata Power Company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It aims to produce electricity entirely through renewable sources. The company also manufactures solar rooftops and plans to build 1 lakh EV charging stations by 2025. Tata Power is Indias largest vertically integrated power company.

The companys consolidated net profit advanced 6.2% to Rs 1,262.32 crore on a 4.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 18,035.07 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.58% to currently trade at Rs 391 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

