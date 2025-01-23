Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Tele net loss widens to Rs 315 cr in Q3 FY25

Tata Tele net loss widens to Rs 315 cr in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported a net loss of Rs 315.11 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 307.69 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 12.41% year on year (YoY) to Rs 332.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

EBITDA grew 7.74% to Rs 149.79 crore during the December 2024 quarter as against Rs 139.03 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating profit margin in the third quarter of FY25 was 31.75% as against 33.11% in Q3 FY24.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net loss widened to Rs 968.90 crore in 9M FY25 as compared with Rs 919.10 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations rose 15.13% YoY to Rs 999.77 crore in 9M FY25.

 

Meanwhile, the company announced that its board approved an investment of approximately Rs 5.3 crore for a 26% stake in P&T Renewable Energy, a SPV formed by Prabhat Renewable Energy and Agro to set up a captive solar power plant in Maharashtra.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LIVE: Kumbh Mela management done by govt is like squirrel's contribution to Ram Setu, says Amit Shah

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Small tea growers urge Centre for restrictions on sub-standard imports

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live: Automotive sector calls for tax rebates, AI push

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200pts, Nifty holds 23,200; MidCap IT shares zoom up to 13%

Religare

Religare independent directors say Burmans open offer price is low

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is a leading player in the connectivity and communication solutions market for SMEs. With services ranging from connectivity, collaboration, cloud & SaaS, security, and marketing solutions, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for businesses in India under the brand name Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).

Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) rose 0.57% to Rs 76.39 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with modest gains; media shares advance

Indices trade with modest gains; media shares advance

India's digital economy expected to grow almost twice as fast as the overall economy, to contribute nearly one-fifth of national income by 2030

India's digital economy expected to grow almost twice as fast as the overall economy, to contribute nearly one-fifth of national income by 2030

Government raises Jute MSP by Rs 315 per quintal to Rs 5650 per quintal

Government raises Jute MSP by Rs 315 per quintal to Rs 5650 per quintal

Dollar index witnesses mild recovery above 108 mark

Dollar index witnesses mild recovery above 108 mark

Nifty trades above 23,200; consumer durables shares advance

Nifty trades above 23,200; consumer durables shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon