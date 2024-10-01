Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks rise

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 25.31 points or 0.8% at 3170.13 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, ITI Ltd (up 3.34%), HFCL Ltd (up 2.09%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.71%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.39%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.81%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.71%), Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 0.67%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.62%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.59%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 2.05%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.82%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.79%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 247.85 or 0.43% at 57378.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 38.74 points or 0.23% at 17090.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.45 points or 0.2% at 25861.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 218.56 points or 0.26% at 84518.34.

On BSE,2131 shares were trading in green, 1001 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

