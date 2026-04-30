Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Time Technoplast climbs after PESO nod for hydrogen cylinders

Time Technoplast climbs after PESO nod for hydrogen cylinders

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Time Technoplast rose 3.66% to Rs 190.95 after the company announced a key regulatory approval in the hydrogen mobility space.

The company said it has received approval from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for the design and manufacturing of 250-litre high-pressure Type IV composite hydrogen cylinders. These cylinders are intended for onboard use in buses, trucks and trailers.

Time Technoplast has become the first company in India to secure such approval for this category of hydrogen storage systems. PESO has recommended the production of initial prototype cylinders for joint inspection and testing. The validation phase is expected to be completed within 90 days.

 

Hydrogen is emerging as a clean energy carrier, producing only water as a byproduct. Compared to conventional CNG systems that operate at around 200-250 bar, hydrogen cylinders typically function at 350-700 bar. This allows higher energy density, longer driving range and improved efficiency, making them suitable for next-generation transport.

The company already holds approval for 150-litre Type IV composite hydrogen cylinders. The latest approval for 250-litre cylinders strengthens its push into advanced composite technologies and supports the transition from heavy metal cylinders to lightweight alternatives.

Time Technoplast also has approvals for Type III composite hydrogen cylinders used in specialised applications such as drones, indicating a broader presence across the hydrogen ecosystem.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Putin offered to help US on Iran's uranium in potential nuclear deal: Trump

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 700 pts; Nifty near 23,900; Brent at $125 on US-Iran standoff

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

Rupee slips below 95/$ as FII outflows, oil keep pressure on; US Fed weighs

indigo airlines, indigo

Lost your luggage? This ₹1.19 lakh IndiGo case shows you can fight back

Maruti stock has surged nearly 8% in April, and can potentially rally ₹15,980 levels, says analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Will Maruti reclaim ₹15,000-mark in next 3 months? Analyst flags key hurdle

The companys composite segment reported revenue of Rs 555 crore in the first nine months of FY26, reflecting strong demand. It has also commissioned a fully automated manufacturing facility at Morai near Vapi in Gujarat to produce CNG and hydrogen cylinders along with cascade systems.

With the new approval, the company aims to strengthen its position in Indias green hydrogen ecosystem and tap opportunities in clean mobility solutions.

Time Technoplast is a global manufacturer of polymer products with operations across multiple countries. Its portfolio spans industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, infrastructure / construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Time Technoplast rose 34.10% to Rs 51.04 crore while net sales rose 13.06% to Rs 689.63 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TVS Motor Company Ltd Slides 1.98%, BSE Auto index Shed 1.23%

TVS Motor Company Ltd Slides 1.98%, BSE Auto index Shed 1.23%

Barometers opens with major losses; breadth weak

Barometers opens with major losses; breadth weak

Welspun Enterprises wins MISDC project of Rs 7,300 cr

Welspun Enterprises wins MISDC project of Rs 7,300 cr

Panache Digilife consolidated net profit rises 323.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Panache Digilife consolidated net profit rises 323.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 14.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 14.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend StocksWest Bengal Exit Poll 20026HUL Q4 Results PreviewTS SSC Result 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table