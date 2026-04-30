Time Technoplast climbs after PESO nod for hydrogen cylinders

Time Technoplast rose 3.66% to Rs 190.95 after the company announced a key regulatory approval in the hydrogen mobility space.

The company said it has received approval from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for the design and manufacturing of 250-litre high-pressure Type IV composite hydrogen cylinders. These cylinders are intended for onboard use in buses, trucks and trailers.

Time Technoplast has become the first company in India to secure such approval for this category of hydrogen storage systems. PESO has recommended the production of initial prototype cylinders for joint inspection and testing. The validation phase is expected to be completed within 90 days.

Hydrogen is emerging as a clean energy carrier, producing only water as a byproduct. Compared to conventional CNG systems that operate at around 200-250 bar, hydrogen cylinders typically function at 350-700 bar. This allows higher energy density, longer driving range and improved efficiency, making them suitable for next-generation transport.

The company already holds approval for 150-litre Type IV composite hydrogen cylinders. The latest approval for 250-litre cylinders strengthens its push into advanced composite technologies and supports the transition from heavy metal cylinders to lightweight alternatives.

Time Technoplast also has approvals for Type III composite hydrogen cylinders used in specialised applications such as drones, indicating a broader presence across the hydrogen ecosystem.

The companys composite segment reported revenue of Rs 555 crore in the first nine months of FY26, reflecting strong demand. It has also commissioned a fully automated manufacturing facility at Morai near Vapi in Gujarat to produce CNG and hydrogen cylinders along with cascade systems.

With the new approval, the company aims to strengthen its position in Indias green hydrogen ecosystem and tap opportunities in clean mobility solutions.

Time Technoplast is a global manufacturer of polymer products with operations across multiple countries. Its portfolio spans industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, infrastructure / construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Time Technoplast rose 34.10% to Rs 51.04 crore while net sales rose 13.06% to Rs 689.63 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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