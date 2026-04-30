Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee slips below 95/$ as FII outflows, oil keep pressure on; US Fed weighs

Rupee slips below 95/$ as FII outflows, oil keep pressure on; US Fed weighs

The Indian rupee started the session flat at 95.02/$, down 17 points or 0.18 per cent compared with Wednesday's close of 94.85/$

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

Indian rupee falls below 95/$ Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee opened sharply lower on Thursday, April 30, falling 34 paise to hit a fresh low against the US dollar. The domestic currency started the session flat at 95.02/$, down 17 points or 0.18 per cent compared with Wednesday’s close of 94.85/$. It has slipped below 95 for the first time since March 30.
 
According to analysts, sustained FII outflows and elevated crude prices kept pressure on the currency. Also, the US Federal Reserve's hawkish commentary has added further pressure. 
 
Hawkish signals from the US Fed lifted the dollar and US bond yields, triggering the latest decline. While the US central bank kept policy rates unchanged overnight, the decision revealed its sharpest split since 1992, with three officials dissenting from guidance that still pointed toward a tilt to easing.
 
 
Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst for commodity and currency at LKP Securities, said higher oil prices are significantly increasing India’s import bill and inflation risks, limiting any meaningful recovery in the rupee. The trend remains weak, with the currency consistently facing selling pressure on rebounds, indicating a lack of strong support at higher levels.
 

More From This Section

Maruti stock has surged nearly 8% in April, and can potentially rally ₹15,980 levels, says analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Will Maruti reclaim ₹15,000-mark in next 3 months? Analyst flags key hurdle

Harini Dedhia

Gut triumphs data in spotting multibaggers, says Harini Dedhia of Tamohra

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Oracle Financial Services, 7 others go ex-date next week

Stocks to buy today

Stocks to buy: Analyst suggests Bharti Airtel, Power Grid & one other share

d-suzuki

Local growth powers Maruti Suzuki India outlook despite margin pressurepremium

Topics : Indian rupee US Dollar currency market currency derivatives Crude Oil Price Bond Yields US Federal Reserve Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend StocksWest Bengal Exit Poll 20026HUL Q4 Results PreviewTS SSC Result 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table