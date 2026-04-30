Rupee slips below 95/$ as FII outflows, oil keep pressure on; US Fed weighs

The Indian rupee opened sharply lower on Thursday, April 30, falling 34 paise to hit a fresh low against the US dollar. The domestic currency started the session flat at 95.02/$, down 17 points or 0.18 per cent compared with Wednesday’s close of 94.85/$. It has slipped below 95 for the first time since March 30.

According to analysts, sustained FII outflows and elevated crude prices kept pressure on the currency. Also, the US Federal Reserve's hawkish commentary has added further pressure.

Hawkish signals from the US Fed lifted the dollar and US bond yields, triggering the latest decline. While the US central bank kept policy rates unchanged overnight, the decision revealed its sharpest split since 1992, with three officials dissenting from guidance that still pointed toward a tilt to easing.

Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst for commodity and currency at LKP Securities, said higher oil prices are significantly increasing India’s import bill and inflation risks, limiting any meaningful recovery in the rupee. The trend remains weak, with the currency consistently facing selling pressure on rebounds, indicating a lack of strong support at higher levels.