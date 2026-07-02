Tips Music Ltd spurts 3.43%

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 680.5, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.67% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% drop in NIFTY and a 13.68% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 680.5, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24129.55. The Sensex is at 77320.29, up 0.52%. Tips Music Ltd has risen around 3.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1509.05, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.7 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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