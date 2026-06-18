Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 4426.6, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 39.91% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 12.63% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4426.6, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24116.9. The Sensex is at 77301.67, up 0.19%.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has eased around 0.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24146.55, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4443.7, down 0.39% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 39.91% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 12.63% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 68.05 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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