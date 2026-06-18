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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt Ltd spurts 2.19%, rises for third straight session

Wockhardt Ltd spurts 2.19%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 2067, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.5% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% gain in NIFTY and a 12.64% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2067, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.4. The Sensex is at 77296.67, up 0.18%. Wockhardt Ltd has added around 27.58% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24146.55, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 112.56 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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