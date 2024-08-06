TVS Motor Q1 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 577 crore

TVS Motor Company reported 23.45% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 577.32 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 467.67 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 16.04% YoY to Rs 8,375.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter. Profit before tax stood at Rs 782.91 crore in first quarter of FY25, up 28.27% from Rs 610.36 crore posted in same quarter last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 25.65% to Rs 960 crore from Rs 764 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin significantly improved by 90bps to 11.5% as against 10.6% in the quarter ended June 2023. Revenue from operations rose 16.04% YoY to Rs 8,375.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 14% registering sales of 10.87 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2024 as against 9.53 lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2023.

Motorcycle sales grew by 11% registering 5.14 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2024 as against 4.63 lakh units in quarter ended June 2023.

Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2024 grew by 19% to 4.18 lakh units as against 3.50 lakh units in the first quarter of 2023-24.

Three-wheeler sales for the quarter ended 30 June was at 0.31 lakh units as against 0.35 lakh units during first quarter of 2023-24.

Electric Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2024 is at 0.52 lakh units as against 0.39 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2023.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. TVS Motor's group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

The scrip shed 0.93% to Rs 2,470 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News