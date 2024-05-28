Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit rises 15.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.33% to Rs 48.20 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 53.38% to Rs 4.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.26% to Rs 202.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Universal Autofoundry rose 15.03% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.33% to Rs 48.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.48.2060.50202.51236.189.778.337.4810.434.294.1313.2321.602.592.366.9014.771.761.534.8910.49