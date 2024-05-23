Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit rises 28.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.98% to Rs 71.73 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 28.12% to Rs 6.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.77% to Rs 258.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 402.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech rose 28.49% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 71.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.