Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit declines 24.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit declines 24.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 12.72% to Rs 200.06 crore

Net profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels declined 24.75% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.72% to Rs 200.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 177.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales200.06177.49 13 OPM %35.3036.33 -PBDT62.0159.93 3 PBT42.5745.38 -6 NP24.2032.16 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.47% in the December 2025 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 59.06% in the December 2025 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 59.06% in the December 2025 quarter

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 29.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 29.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 2.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 2.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayDomestic Newspaper ProductionWeather TodayIndia-Russia Oil Trade President's Rule in ManipurUGC NET 2025 ResultPersonal Finance