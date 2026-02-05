Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit declines 24.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.72% to Rs 200.06 crore

Net profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels declined 24.75% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.72% to Rs 200.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 177.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.200.06177.4935.3036.3362.0159.9342.5745.3824.2032.16

