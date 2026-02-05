Ganesh Consumer Products standalone net profit rises 56.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 211.75 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Consumer Products rose 56.21% to Rs 12.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 211.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 218.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.211.75218.1610.807.7022.1116.6416.2410.7512.207.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News