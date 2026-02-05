Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganesh Consumer Products standalone net profit rises 56.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Ganesh Consumer Products standalone net profit rises 56.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 211.75 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Consumer Products rose 56.21% to Rs 12.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 211.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 218.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales211.75218.16 -3 OPM %10.807.70 -PBDT22.1116.64 33 PBT16.2410.75 51 NP12.207.81 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit declines 24.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit declines 24.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.47% in the December 2025 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 59.06% in the December 2025 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 59.06% in the December 2025 quarter

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 29.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 29.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayDomestic Newspaper ProductionWeather TodayIndia-Russia Oil Trade President's Rule in ManipurUGC NET 2025 ResultPersonal Finance