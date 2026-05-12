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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 5.99 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64276 shares

Timken India Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 May 2026.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 5.99 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64276 shares. The stock increased 3.64% to Rs.338.45. Volumes stood at 38788 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd saw volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16845 shares. The stock dropped 0.77% to Rs.3,590.05. Volumes stood at 4168 shares in the last session.

 

Balkrishna Industries Ltd registered volume of 5.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71923 shares. The stock slipped 0.75% to Rs.2,165.00. Volumes stood at 5.3 lakh shares in the last session.

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Syrma SGS Technology Ltd saw volume of 5.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89708 shares. The stock dropped 2.46% to Rs.1,086.55. Volumes stood at 67420 shares in the last session.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd witnessed volume of 9.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.29% to Rs.595.15. Volumes stood at 2.33 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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