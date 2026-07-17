Friday, July 17, 2026 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power Services secures orders worth Rs 34.37 cr

Rajesh Power Services secures orders worth Rs 34.37 cr

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Rajesh Power Services has received orders from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL) for the work of SCADA Readiness and Rectification of Ring Main Units (RMUs) with Complete Cover Warranty Maintenance Contract (CMC) under the jurisdictions of Bhavnagar Circle, Jamnagar Circle and Rajkot Circle of PGVCL and also has received order from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPNL) for the Work of Modification of existing 220kV D/C Jodhpur-CHB line into 220kV Underground cable system including Monopole at RVPNL, Jodhpur.

The aforesaid orders of Rs.34.37 crore (including taxes) have been received in the normal course of business.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR recovers slight momentum in opening trades although gains remain restricted by higher oil prices and firm DXY

INR recovers slight momentum in opening trades although gains remain restricted by higher oil prices and firm DXY

Wipro slides after Q1 PAT fall 5% QoQ; revenue rises 1%, declares Rs 2 interim dividend

Wipro slides after Q1 PAT fall 5% QoQ; revenue rises 1%, declares Rs 2 interim dividend

WeWork India Management drops after Q1 earnings

WeWork India Management drops after Q1 earnings

ITC Hotels gains after Q1 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 180-cr; announces Rs 155-cr Ahmedabad acquisition

ITC Hotels gains after Q1 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 180-cr; announces Rs 155-cr Ahmedabad acquisition

Market near day's high; IT shares rally for 2nd day

Market near day's high; IT shares rally for 2nd day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWipro Share PriceCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceSBI Funds Management IPO AllotmentITC Hotel Q1 ResultsRIL Q1 Results PreviewE20 Fuel Damage CasePersonal Finance