Rajesh Power Services secures orders worth Rs 34.37 cr
Rajesh Power Services has received orders from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL) for the work of SCADA Readiness and Rectification of Ring Main Units (RMUs) with Complete Cover Warranty Maintenance Contract (CMC) under the jurisdictions of Bhavnagar Circle, Jamnagar Circle and Rajkot Circle of PGVCL and also has received order from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPNL) for the Work of Modification of existing 220kV D/C Jodhpur-CHB line into 220kV Underground cable system including Monopole at RVPNL, Jodhpur.
The aforesaid orders of Rs.34.37 crore (including taxes) have been received in the normal course of business.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
INR recovers slight momentum in opening trades although gains remain restricted by higher oil prices and firm DXY
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 10:50 AM IST