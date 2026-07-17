Rajesh Power Services secures orders worth Rs 34.37 cr

Rajesh Power Services has received orders from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL) for the work of SCADA Readiness and Rectification of Ring Main Units (RMUs) with Complete Cover Warranty Maintenance Contract (CMC) under the jurisdictions of Bhavnagar Circle, Jamnagar Circle and Rajkot Circle of PGVCL and also has received order from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPNL) for the Work of Modification of existing 220kV D/C Jodhpur-CHB line into 220kV Underground cable system including Monopole at RVPNL, Jodhpur.

The aforesaid orders of Rs.34.37 crore (including taxes) have been received in the normal course of business.