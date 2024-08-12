Business Standard
Volumes jump at Voltas Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
PNC Infratech Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 August 2024.
Voltas Ltd witnessed volume of 121.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.10% to Rs.1,587.50. Volumes stood at 10.08 lakh shares in the last session.
PNC Infratech Ltd notched up volume of 30.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.08% to Rs.484.95. Volumes stood at 2.23 lakh shares in the last session.
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd recorded volume of 171.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.78% to Rs.651.50. Volumes stood at 9.67 lakh shares in the last session.
Balkrishna Industries Ltd saw volume of 15.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.76 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.02% to Rs.2,844.10. Volumes stood at 3.35 lakh shares in the last session.
Inox Wind Ltd clocked volume of 716.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 126.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.31% to Rs.202.65. Volumes stood at 81.98 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

