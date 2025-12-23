Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter



Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 35.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares

Rites Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 December 2025.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 35.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.14% to Rs.452.65. Volumes stood at 3.12 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 81.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.76% to Rs.243.67. Volumes stood at 12.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 404.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.36% to Rs.16.90. Volumes stood at 26.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd recorded volume of 468.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.48% to Rs.170.10. Volumes stood at 64.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd witnessed volume of 1124.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.50% to Rs.339.95. Volumes stood at 741.29 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

