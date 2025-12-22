Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades near day's high; IT shares surge

Nifty trades near day's high; IT shares surge

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with strong gains in morning trade. Investors will keep track crucial economic data including US GDP data, scheduled later this week. Market participants are also closely monitoring rupee movement, FII activity, IPO-related developments, and global cues. The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level.

IT stocks extended their rally for a fourth consecutive session, leading sectoral gains.

At 10:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 477.43 points or 0.56% to 85,408.29. The Nifty 50 index advanced 164.70 points or 0.63% to 26,131.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.87%.

 

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 726 shares rose and 1,107 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

real estate

Retail space leasing in India's top 8 cities rises 15% this year: C&W

pornography use, porn addiction India

Is stress driving compulsive porn use in India? What a Nimhans study found

Stock Market LIVE, December 23, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile, Nifty below 26,200; SMIDs mixed; Gold hits record high

India, new zealand

New Zealand to allow GI registration for Indian goods under FTA with India

Pakistan International Airlines, PIA, Pakistan airlines

Pakistan's national airline PIA is up for sale: Who are the 3 bidders?

The Nifty IT index jumped 1.40% to 39,233.50. The index rallied 3.08% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Infosys (up 2.32%), Wipro (up 2.09%), Persistent Systems (up 1.64%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.07%) and Coforge (up 1.02%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.98%), HCL Technologies (up 0.94%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.49%), LTIMindtree (up 0.41%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Meta Infotech added 2.52% after the company has received fresh purchase orders aggregating to Rs 169.69 lakh, in continuation of its earlier disclosure dated 10 December 2025.

Fortis Healthcare rose 1.61% after the company announced plans to invest around Rs 840 crore to expand its footprint in Bengaluru, as part of its cluster focused growth strategy in the city.

Apollo Micro Systems was locked in 5% upper circuit after the company announced that it has secured two DRDO technology transfers for directed energy weapon systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices open on higher note; breadth strong

Indices open on higher note; breadth strong

GBP/USD hits three-month high

GBP/USD hits three-month high

Soma Papers & Industries arm wins project worth Rs 172.65 cr

Soma Papers & Industries arm wins project worth Rs 172.65 cr

Integro Technologies wins order of Rs 63 cr from Singapore-based global bank

Integro Technologies wins order of Rs 63 cr from Singapore-based global bank

L&T Onshore secures major order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation

L&T Onshore secures major order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon