Nifty trades near day's high; IT shares surge

IT stocks extended their rally for a fourth consecutive session, leading sectoral gains.
At 10:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 477.43 points or 0.56% to 85,408.29. The Nifty 50 index advanced 164.70 points or 0.63% to 26,131.10.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.87%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 726 shares rose and 1,107 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index jumped 1.40% to 39,233.50. The index rallied 3.08% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Infosys (up 2.32%), Wipro (up 2.09%), Persistent Systems (up 1.64%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.07%) and Coforge (up 1.02%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.98%), HCL Technologies (up 0.94%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.49%), LTIMindtree (up 0.41%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Meta Infotech added 2.52% after the company has received fresh purchase orders aggregating to Rs 169.69 lakh, in continuation of its earlier disclosure dated 10 December 2025.
Fortis Healthcare rose 1.61% after the company announced plans to invest around Rs 840 crore to expand its footprint in Bengaluru, as part of its cluster focused growth strategy in the city.
Apollo Micro Systems was locked in 5% upper circuit after the company announced that it has secured two DRDO technology transfers for directed energy weapon systems.
