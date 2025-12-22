Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with major gains; media shares rally for 2nd day

Indices trade with major gains; media shares rally for 2nd day

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in early afternoon trade. Investors will keep track crucial economic data including US GDP data, scheduled later this week. Market participants are also closely monitoring rupee movement, FII activity, ongoing IPO activity, and global cues. The Nifty traded near the 26,150 mark.

Media shares witnessed extending gains for two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 505.69 points or 0.59% to 84,433.33. The Nifty 50 index added 178.75 points or 0.69% to 26,145.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.91% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.07%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,806 shares rose and 1,310 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

Also Read

real estate

Retail space leasing in India's top 8 cities rises 15% this year: C&W

pornography use, porn addiction India

Is stress driving compulsive porn use in India? What a Nimhans study found

Stock Market LIVE, December 23, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile, Nifty below 26,200; SMIDs mixed; Gold hits record high

India, new zealand

New Zealand to allow GI registration for Indian goods under FTA with India

Pakistan International Airlines, PIA, Pakistan airlines

Pakistan's national airline PIA is up for sale: Who are the 3 bidders?

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.07% to 9.72. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,190.10, at a premium of 44.95 points as compared with the spot at 26,145.15.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 78.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 100.4 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 0.79% to 1,405.45. The index rose 0.88% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Network 18 Media & Investments (up 3.03%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.14%), Sun TV Network (up 1.94%), Prime Focus (up 1.62%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.72%), D B Corp (up 0.48%), Saregama India (up 0.24%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

MIC Electronics rose 1.80% after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 1.05 crore from Central Railway, Nagpur Division.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 0.47%. The company said that it has contracted to buy a secondhand very large gas carrier of about 84,048 cubic meters (cbm) on 19 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty hovers above 26,000 level; metal shares shine

Nifty hovers above 26,000 level; metal shares shine

Nifty trades near day's high; IT shares surge

Nifty trades near day's high; IT shares surge

Indices open on higher note; breadth strong

Indices open on higher note; breadth strong

GBP/USD hits three-month high

GBP/USD hits three-month high

Soma Papers & Industries arm wins project worth Rs 172.65 cr

Soma Papers & Industries arm wins project worth Rs 172.65 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon