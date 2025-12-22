Indices trade with major gains; media shares rally for 2nd day

Media shares witnessed extending gains for two consecutive trading sessions.
At 12:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 505.69 points or 0.59% to 84,433.33. The Nifty 50 index added 178.75 points or 0.69% to 26,145.15.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.91% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.07%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,806 shares rose and 1,310 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.07% to 9.72. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,190.10, at a premium of 44.95 points as compared with the spot at 26,145.15.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 78.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 100.4 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index rose 0.79% to 1,405.45. The index rose 0.88% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Network 18 Media & Investments (up 3.03%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.14%), Sun TV Network (up 1.94%), Prime Focus (up 1.62%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.72%), D B Corp (up 0.48%), Saregama India (up 0.24%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
MIC Electronics rose 1.80% after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 1.05 crore from Central Railway, Nagpur Division.
The Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 0.47%. The company said that it has contracted to buy a secondhand very large gas carrier of about 84,048 cubic meters (cbm) on 19 December 2025.
