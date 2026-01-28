Volumes soar at J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter
eClerx Services Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Marico Ltd, Force Motors Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 January 2026.
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 62.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3382 shares. The stock lost 1.29% to Rs.1,857.00. Volumes stood at 2097 shares in the last session.
eClerx Services Ltd registered volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 34.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6080 shares. The stock slipped 0.07% to Rs.4,401.80. Volumes stood at 2896 shares in the last session.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd notched up volume of 20.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92220 shares. The stock rose 0.82% to Rs.1,931.40. Volumes stood at 63797 shares in the last session.
Marico Ltd witnessed volume of 4.93 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32546 shares. The stock dropped 3.03% to Rs.723.30. Volumes stood at 36396 shares in the last session.
Force Motors Ltd registered volume of 87933 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8227 shares. The stock rose 0.25% to Rs.18,845.00. Volumes stood at 14290 shares in the last session.
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 11:05 AM IST