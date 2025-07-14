Changing details on e-filing portal? Here's how to e-verify them easily

If you update critical personal details on the income tax e-filing portal, such as your mobile number, email ID or bank account, you are required to complete the e-verification process to ensure smooth communication with the tax department.
Why e-verification is important?
The e-verification step validates your updated information and links it securely to your tax records. Without e-verification, you may not receive important alerts from the Income Tax Department or refunds credited to your bank account.
When do you need to e-verify?
According to the CBDT, e-verification is mandatory when you change:
· Primary mobile number
· Email address
Also Read
· Bank account details
This ensures the tax department can contact you and process refunds without delays.
Ways to e-verify your details
According to the CBDT website, it offers multiple methods to e-verify changes:
1. OTP on Aadhaar-registered mobile: If your Aadhaar is linked to your mobile number, you can receive a one-time password (OTP) for quick verification.
2. Net banking: Log in to your bank account via net banking and select the e-verify option to authenticate your identity.
3. Digital Signature Certificate (DSC): For those who use a DSC, verification can be completed using the certificate.
4. Bank ATM: Some banks allow e-verification using their ATM services.
5. Demat account: Verification can also be done through a linked demat account.
Points to remember
· Ensure your Aadhaar is linked to your current mobile number.
· If you opt for net banking, your PAN must be linked to the bank account.
· Complete e-verification promptly after making changes to avoid disruption in e-filing services.
Regularly updating and verifying your contact and financial details on the e-filing portal will help you avoid unnecessary hassles during tax season and ensure you receive timely communication from the department.