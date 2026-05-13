Volumes soar at Pine Labs Ltd counter

Pine Labs Ltd clocked volume of 216.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.77 lakh shares

Berger Paints India Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 May 2026.

Pine Labs Ltd clocked volume of 216.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.77 lakh shares. The stock lost 13.95% to Rs.161.79. Volumes stood at 17.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Berger Paints India Ltd witnessed volume of 77.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.57% to Rs.520.15. Volumes stood at 2.73 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd recorded volume of 320.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.33% to Rs.465.00. Volumes stood at 10.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Steel Authority of India Ltd witnessed volume of 1464.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 192.96 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.69% to Rs.200.20. Volumes stood at 170.89 lakh shares in the last session.

NMDC Steel Ltd notched up volume of 300.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.30% to Rs.44.54. Volumes stood at 37.02 lakh shares in the last session.

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