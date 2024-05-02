Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes spurt at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd notched up volume of 28.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares
Avanti Feeds Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 May 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd notched up volume of 28.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.29% to Rs.2,863.20. Volumes stood at 98153 shares in the last session.
Avanti Feeds Ltd saw volume of 44.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.33% to Rs.555.55. Volumes stood at 15.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Godrej Industries Ltd clocked volume of 31.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.89 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.57% to Rs.897.45. Volumes stood at 18.47 lakh shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd notched up volume of 60.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.17% to Rs.1,302.70. Volumes stood at 18.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Welspun Corp Ltd saw volume of 34.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.75 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.64% to Rs.601.80. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIncome Tax Calendar May 2024Adani Enterprises Q4 ResultFederal Bank Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon