Volumes spurt at JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd notched up volume of 99899 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4926 shares
Finolex Cables Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 May 2024.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd notched up volume of 99899 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4926 shares. The stock rose 2.68% to Rs.815.85. Volumes stood at 10845 shares in the last session.
Finolex Cables Ltd saw volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32693 shares. The stock increased 17.51% to Rs.1,345.20. Volumes stood at 72443 shares in the last session.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd clocked volume of 12.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.67% to Rs.159.25. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd saw volume of 57.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.64% to Rs.139.55. Volumes stood at 15.21 lakh shares in the last session.
Bikaji Foods International Ltd registered volume of 86639 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15905 shares. The stock rose 4.95% to Rs.560.35. Volumes stood at 28300 shares in the last session.
First Published: May 24 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

