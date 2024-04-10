Sensex (    %)
                             
Volumes spurt at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd notched up volume of 41.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.41 lakh shares
Tanla Platforms Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 April 2024.
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd notched up volume of 41.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.53% to Rs.533.50. Volumes stood at 2.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Tanla Platforms Ltd saw volume of 73.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.15% to Rs.992.20. Volumes stood at 2.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd witnessed volume of 27.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.66% to Rs.815.45. Volumes stood at 3.48 lakh shares in the last session.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd notched up volume of 13.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.01% to Rs.326.35. Volumes stood at 3.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Petronet LNG Ltd notched up volume of 300.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.65% to Rs.304.85. Volumes stood at 62.5 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

