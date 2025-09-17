Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at KNR Constructions Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at KNR Constructions Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

KNR Constructions Ltd notched up volume of 18.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 28.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65758 shares

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, CIE Automotive India Ltd, Redington Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 September 2025.

KNR Constructions Ltd notched up volume of 18.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 28.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65758 shares. The stock rose 8.17% to Rs.210.55. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 67520 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10410 shares. The stock slipped 1.88% to Rs.3,625.55. Volumes stood at 2943 shares in the last session.

 

Varun Beverages Ltd recorded volume of 25.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.63% to Rs.466.00. Volumes stood at 10.14 lakh shares in the last session.

CIE Automotive India Ltd registered volume of 34227 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5893 shares. The stock rose 3.65% to Rs.421.90. Volumes stood at 4357 shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd recorded volume of 45.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.38% to Rs.290.50. Volumes stood at 83.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

