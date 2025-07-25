Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Ends Mixed Amid Housing, Jobs Data; ECB Holds Rates Steady

Wall Street Ends Mixed Amid Housing, Jobs Data; ECB Holds Rates Steady

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

U.S. markets showed divergence as the Dow dipped while NASDAQ and S&P 500 inched higher. European stocks closed mixed after ECB's rate pause.

The Dow stumbled 316.38 points or 0.70% to finish at 44,693.91 while the NASDAQ gained 37.94 points (0.18%) to close at 21,057.96 and the S&P 500 rose 4.44 points (0.07%) to end at 6,363.35.

The Commerce Department said that new home sales in the U.S. rebounded less than expected in June. Also, the Labor Department said U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week.

European stocks closed mixed on Thursday after paring most of their early gains, after the European Central Bank left its interest rate unchanged for the first time in a year. The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.24%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.85%, Germany's DAX closed up 0.23% and France's CAC 40 drifted down 0.41%. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.26% down.

 

Crude oil rose after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stockpiles declined more than expected last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for September was up $0.87 or 1.33% to $66.12 per barrel.

Gold prices fell amid diminishing the demand for safe-haven assets. Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery fell by $23.10 (0.68%) to $3,371.00 per troy ounce.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Trident spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 90% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Trident spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 90% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Stock Alert: Bajaj Finance, Anant Raj, IEX, Tanla Platforms

Stock Alert: Bajaj Finance, Anant Raj, IEX, Tanla Platforms

Enviro Infra Engineers wins projects worth Rs 221.25 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers wins projects worth Rs 221.25 cr

RailTel Corp bags Rs 40-cr order from Central Coalfields

RailTel Corp bags Rs 40-cr order from Central Coalfields

Bajaj Consumer drops after board approves share buyback

Bajaj Consumer drops after board approves share buyback

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon