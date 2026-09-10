Wipro unveils AI-focused CISO Command Center with CrowdStrike

Wipro announced the launch of its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Command Center in collaboration with CrowdStrike to help enterprises address emerging cybersecurity risks accelerated by artificial intelligence (AI).

The Command Center aims to enable enterprises to shift from tool-driven security operations to an enterprise-wide, risk-led operating model aligned with business priorities. The initiative will be operationalised through Wipro Intelligence solutions, CyberTransform and CyberShield, and supported by the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

The Command Center will provide integrated protection across endpoint security, cloud security, exposure management and AI security, while bringing together threat detection and response through a modern Security Operations Center (SOC).

Amar Bysani, global practice head cybersecurity and risk services, Wipro, said, Cyber risk is intensifying pressure on boardroom decision-making. Threats that once remained dormant for months can now materialize within hours, driven by external triggers and AI-enabled exploitation, the Command Center will work with enterprises to turn security signals into business risk intelligence, enabling them to sense, prioritize, and respond at machine speed.

Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike, said AI is fundamentally changing both the threat landscape and how enterprises run defense programs. Together, CrowdStrike and Wipro are giving CISOs the AI-native security, intelligence, and services they need to turn risk into action at machine speed and transform security into a business advantage.

Wipro is an AI-powered technology services and consulting company that provides digital transformation, consulting and technology services to enterprises globally.

For Q1 FY27, Wipro reported revenue of Rs 24,479 crore, up 10.6% year-on-year and 1% sequentially. Net profit rose 0.6% YoY but declined 4.7% QoQ to Rs 3,356 crore. IT services revenue stood at $2.615 billion, rising 0.9% YoY in constant currency terms but declining 1.2% QoQ.

Wipro expects IT services revenue of $2.574 billion to $2.627 billion in Q2 FY27, implying a sequential constant-currency change of -1.5% to +0.5%.

The counter declined 2.33% to settle at Rs 167.50 on Wednesday, 9 September 2026.

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