LTIMindtree partners with Indian Institute of Creative Technologies

To create next-gen creative technology workforce

LTIMindtree announced a strategic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT). This 5-year partnership leverages LTM's BlueVerse CraftStudio capabilities to strengthen industry-aligned skilling and workforce readiness in creative technologies across advertising, films, immersive media, and digital storytelling.

As creative industries increasingly converge with advanced technologies such as AI, real-time rendering, virtual production, and immersive media, the partnership aims to address the growing demand for job-ready talent across these segments.

IICT will design and deliver training programs aligned to industry's changing skill needs, covering tech-enabled advertising, AI-driven creative workflows, virtual production, and immersive storytelling. LTM's BlueVerse CraftStudio will offer role-based frameworks to keep curriculum aligned with real-world enterprise requirements and global standards. Students will gain exposure to live projects, internships, and industry interactions for hands-on experience in creative and AI-driven production.

