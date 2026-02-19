LTIMindtree partners with Indian Institute of Creative Technologies
To create next-gen creative technology workforceLTIMindtree announced a strategic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT). This 5-year partnership leverages LTM's BlueVerse CraftStudio capabilities to strengthen industry-aligned skilling and workforce readiness in creative technologies across advertising, films, immersive media, and digital storytelling.
As creative industries increasingly converge with advanced technologies such as AI, real-time rendering, virtual production, and immersive media, the partnership aims to address the growing demand for job-ready talent across these segments.
IICT will design and deliver training programs aligned to industry's changing skill needs, covering tech-enabled advertising, AI-driven creative workflows, virtual production, and immersive storytelling. LTM's BlueVerse CraftStudio will offer role-based frameworks to keep curriculum aligned with real-world enterprise requirements and global standards. Students will gain exposure to live projects, internships, and industry interactions for hands-on experience in creative and AI-driven production.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 2:31 PM IST