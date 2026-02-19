Muthoot Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3448.8, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 51.51% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% rally in NIFTY and a 21.16% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3448.8, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 25607. The Sensex is at 82979.58, down 0.9%.Muthoot Finance Ltd has lost around 12.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28463.25, down 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3454.8, down 0.23% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd jumped 51.51% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% rally in NIFTY and a 21.16% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 16.22 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

