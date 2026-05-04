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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zen Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zen Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

KSB Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 May 2026.

KSB Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 May 2026.

Zen Technologies Ltd lost 10.96% to Rs 1488.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78600 shares in the past one month.

 

KSB Ltd crashed 8.88% to Rs 890.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32062 shares in the past one month.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd tumbled 7.06% to Rs 1106.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93467 shares in the past one month.

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Sun TV Network Ltd pared 6.17% to Rs 567.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25325 shares in the past one month.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd fell 5.72% to Rs 571.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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