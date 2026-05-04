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Home / Elections / Assam Elections / News / Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi loses in Jorhat by 23,182 votes

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi loses in Jorhat by 23,182 votes

Gogoi, the sitting MP of Jorhat, polled 46,257 votes, while Goswami secured 69,439 votes, retaining the seat for a third consecutive term

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Gogoi made his assembly election debut this time (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

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Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi lost to BJP's Hitendranath Goswami by 23,182 votes in the Jorhat assembly seat on Monday, according to the Election Commission.

Gogoi, the sitting MP of Jorhat, polled 46,257 votes, while Goswami secured 69,439 votes, retaining the seat for a third consecutive term. 

Gogoi made his assembly election debut this time. On the other side, Goswami represented the constituency thrice as an AGP MLA and twice on a BJP ticket.

The deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha won the Jorhat parliamentary seat in 2024, defeating the BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi by 1,44,393 votes.

 

Polling for all 126 assembly segments in Assam was held on April 9. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

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