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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,55,580; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,69,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,55,580; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,69,900

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,610

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,730 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,55,580, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,69,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,610. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,580 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,56,670 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,730.
 
  

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Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,940; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

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Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,450; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,42,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,43,610 in Chennai. 
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,760. 
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,69,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900.
 
US gold held largely steady on Friday and was on track for a fourth straight weekly gain, as hopes for a US-Iran peace deal eased fears of higher inflation and elevated interest rates.
 
Spot gold was unchanged at 4,789.67 per ounce, as of 0229 GMT, but up 0.9 per cent for the week. US gold futures for June were steady at $4,809.30.
 
Spot silver eased 0.2 per cent to $78.26 per ounce, but was headed for a fourth straight weekly gain. Platinum lost 0.5 per cent to $2,075.30, while palladium was up 0.1 per cent at $1,552.91. Both the metals were on track for a third straight weekly gain.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

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