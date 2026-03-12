Sticky inflation keeps crypto in check as markets reassess rate cut hopes

The cryptocurrency market continued to trade in a consolidation phase on Thursday, with Bitcoin hovering around the $69,000–$70,000 range after the latest U.S. inflation data came largely in line with expectations.

According to analysts, the data has reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates in the near term, keeping liquidity conditions relatively tight for risk assets and limiting the chances of a strong directional move in the crypto market.

Bitcoin briefly climbed above $71,000 but failed to sustain gains and slipped back below the $70,000 mark. At last check, the world’s largest cryptocurrency was last trading 0.76 per cent lower at $69,404, with a 24-hour trading volume of $43.61 billion. During the period, it moved between $68,998 and $71,337.66, according to data from CoinMarketCap. With the near-term weakness, Bitcoin currently trades about 45 per cent below its October 2025 peak of $126,198.

“Bitcoin is trading near the $69,000 to $70,000 range after the latest US inflation data came largely in line with expectations, reinforcing the view that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates in the near term,” said Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder and CEO of Pi42.

“With liquidity conditions expected to remain tight, markets appear to be entering a consolidation phase rather than a strong directional move. Over the past five weeks, Bitcoin has repeatedly faced resistance near the $74,000 level, suggesting the market is still searching for fresh catalysts before attempting a decisive breakout,” he added.

Crypto markets to remain range-bound

Shekhar noted that the broader crypto market may remain range-bound in the near term, with Bitcoin likely to trade between roughly $68,000 and $74,000. He also pointed out that on-chain indicators suggest quiet accumulation by large holders even as overall demand remains uneven and investor sentiment cautious.

Echoing similar views, Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, said Bitcoin continues to trade in a consolidation phase as macro uncertainty offsets positive institutional demand.

“The latest US CPI inflation data came in around 2.4 per cent year-on-year, broadly in line with expectations. At the same time, the probability of near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts remains low, keeping risk assets in a cautious environment,” Sehgal said.

However, she added that institutional demand remains supportive, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording more than $250 million in inflows recently, while on-chain data shows whale holdings rising to around 3.2 million BTC, indicating continued long-term accumulation by large players.

Bitcoin faces resistance at $71,000–$72,000 According to Akshat Siddhant, lead quant analyst at Mudrex, Bitcoin rebounded toward the $70,000 level after the inflation data eased market concerns, though sentiment remains cautious. “Options data indicates only about a 17 per cent probability of a breakout above $75,000 in the near term. Despite steady ETF inflows, BTC continues to trade within a range as traders wait for a stronger catalyst,” said Siddhant. From a technical standpoint, Sehgal noted that Bitcoin continues to trade within a $63,000–$71,000 range, with the $71,000–$72,000 zone acting as a key resistance aligned with the 0.78 Fibonacci level. "A decisive breakout could open the path toward $75,000–$78,000, while failure to reclaim this level may push the market back toward the $63,000–$65,000 support area," said Sehgal.

Ethereum hovers around $2000 mark